Proche is the favorite to take over as the team's primary returner following De'Anthony Thomas' decision to opt out of the 2020 season, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie out of SMU still has his work cut out for him in terms of making an impact on offense, but Proche will likely get the chance to contribute on special teams right away. Proche logged 50 punt returns in college and averaged a career-best 9.65 yards per return in 2019. However, Proche (4.63 40-yard dash) lacks standout speed so it's not a lock that he'll remain the team's returner all season.