Coach John Harbaugh stated that Proche has been identified as a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Though Proche won't be available to practice with the team Thursday after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Harbaugh explained that the sixth-round rookie may still be able to suit up Week 15 if he continues to test negative. The SMU product collected the first catch of his NFL career Week 11 against the Titans, but he remains without a reception over his other 12 appearances on the season.