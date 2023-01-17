Proche had eight catches on 17 targets for 62 yards and no touchdowns in 2022.

It was a disappointing third season for Proche. The season began with Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay as the Ravens' top targets but there was still room for Proche to carve out a role, and yet he was unable to do that. Bateman and Duvernay each suffered season-ending injuries at different points of the season but it was Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins who ultimately took on bigger roles. Proche remains under contract for one more season but his inability to be involved in the offense despite all the attrition in the receiving corps this season does not portend well for his role in 2023 when Bateman and Duvernay are healthy.