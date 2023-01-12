Proche played 32 of the Ravens' 75 snaps on offense and finished with zero catches on three targets in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

With the Ravens waiving DeSean Jackson ahead of the Week 18 contest, Proche stepped into a top-three role at receiver for the regular-season finale alongside Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins. Despite playing double-digit snaps for the first time since Week 13, Proche couldn't forge a connection with third-string quarterback Anthony Brown, who was making his first NFL start with Lamar Jackson (knee) and Tyler Huntley (shoulder) sidelined. Proche could continue to serve as the Ravens' No. 3 receiver ahead of Tylan Wallace in Sunday's rematch with the Bengals in the wild-card round of the playoffs, but none of the Baltimore pass catchers profile as especially strong fantasy options this weekend aside from standout tight end Mark Andrews. Proche finished the regular season with eight catches for 62 yards on 17 targets across 15 appearances.