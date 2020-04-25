Ravens' James Proche: Lands in Baltimore
The Ravens selected Proche in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 201st overall.
Proche was a highly productive player at SMU who adds sure hands to the Ravens receiver room. He tied for the FBS lead in receptions in 2019 with 111 on 170 targets, and he turned 15 of those catches into touchdowns. Proche showed that he can get open against good competition at the Senior Bowl, but a lackluster combine sent his stock tumbling. He has a small frame at 5-foot-10 and 201 pounds and he posted bottom percentile scores in the agility drills, which bodes poorly for his ability to separate in short areas if he's working out of the slot as expected. Still, Proche has good hands and plays with a chip on his shoulder. Baltimore's current depth chart at receiver suggests that Proche won't be much of an impact player in 2020 at the very least, however.
