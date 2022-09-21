Proche (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
Proche missed two consecutive practices prior to sitting out Sunday's game versus Miami, so that he's now practicing again is an encouraging sign he might be available for Week 3 at New England. However, with Proche still questionable and Devin Duvernay's (concussion) status also in doubt, the Ravens could be compelled to lean more heavily on Demarcus Robinson and Tylan Wallace than they'd otherwise like to against a stout Patriots defense.