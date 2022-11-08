Proche had two catches for 22 yards on two targets Monday against the Saints.

Monday's box score was an anomaly for Baltimore. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Lamar Jackson was the first quarterback in over 30 years to complete passes to 10 different players while having no more than 12 completions overall. In other words, Baltimore spread the ball around with Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman sidelined. With that wide distribution, Proche's two catches tied for the team lead. Bateman is done for the season, so Proche stands to continue to have a role in the offense going forward. It's worth noting, however, that Proche's snap count dipped from 46 in Week 8 to 17 in Week 9.