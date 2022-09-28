site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' James Proche: Not listed on injury report
RotoWire Staff
Sep 28, 2022
Proche wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday.
Proche missed back-to-back games due to a groin injury, but it appears he'll be good to go for Week 4. Regardless, he'll have a tough time garnering many targets playing behind Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson.
