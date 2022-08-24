Proche (undisclosed) still isn't practicing but did catch balls from a JUGS machine Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Multiple beat writers named Proche as one of the standouts through two weeks of training camp, but he's been out since Aug. 9 with an unspecified soft-tissue injury. While likely to miss a third straight preseason game this weekend, Proche does seem to at least be eyeing a return to practice in the near future. The missed time could hurt his bid for a Week 1 starting job, though the Ravens still don't have great alternatives beyond Rashod Bateman. Behind the 2021 first-round pick, Devin Duvernay and Proche are the best bets for snaps and targets early in the season.