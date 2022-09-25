Proche (groin) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Proche failed to suit up during the team's Week 2 contest against the Dolphins with the same injury, and he'll once again watch from the sidelines Sunday against New England. However, his ability to practice in full during Friday's session suggests he's on track to return next Sunday when Baltimore hosts the Bills. In the meantime, fellow WRs Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson and Tylan Wallace should all take on an expanded roles.