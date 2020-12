Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Proche is "on track" to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Proche was considered a close contact to an infected person. As long as he continues to test negative, he'll be available for Sunday's game. Proche rarely contributes on offense, but he's the team's top punt returner. Through 13 games, Proche has averaged 8.3 yards per return (12th in the league).