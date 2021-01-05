Proche played 25 offensive snaps as a rookie for the Ravens, recording one catch for 14 yards on three targets. He added 198 yards on punt returns.

The SMU product did not crack the receiver rotation in his first season with the Ravens. Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews and Willie Snead combined for 60 percent of the targets, while players like Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and late-season addition Dez Bryant saw modest roles in the passing game. As a sixth-round pick with below-average athletic measurables, it's not entirely surprising that Proche was lightly used as a rookie. His 2020 season should be considered more of an incomplete grade than an outright disappointment. If Willie Snead is not retained, Proche could have a path to slot snaps in 2021. He did catch 111 passes and 15 touchdowns in his last collegiate season.