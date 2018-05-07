Ravens' Janarion Grant: Signs with Baltimore

Grant signed with the Ravens on Monday.

Grant was used in a limited capacity in the passing game over his last two seasons at Rutgers, but he was a star for the football team in the return game. The undrafted rookie ranks first in school history in kick return yards and fourth in punt return yards, and on top of it all, Grant had eight total returns for touchdowns during his time at Rutgers. Grant's special teams ability could give him a leg up on other wideouts looking to make the team's final roster this season.