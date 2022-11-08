Pierre-Paul tweaked his ankle in Monday's win over the Saints, according to head coach John Harbaugh, but he should be fine moving forward, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Pierre-Paul played a season-low six snaps Monday due to the injury, and he failed to record any stats in his limited workload. With the Ravens now on a bye week, he'll have extra time to recover and try to be ready for Week 11 against the Panthers.