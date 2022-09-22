Pierre-Paul Ian Rapoport of NFL Network a one-year contract with the Ravens on Thursday, Ian Rapoport reports.
Pierre-Paul visited the Ravens on Tuesday after previously visiting the team back in June. His addition should be a boon to the Ravens' linebacker corps, which has been ravaged by injuries thus far. How long it will take him to be ready to play on Sunday's is still in question, but the 33-year-old figures to play a steady roll once he's ready to take the field.
More News
-
Jason Pierre-Paul: Meeting with Ravens again•
-
Jason Pierre-Paul: Visits with Ravens•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Will be available Sunday•