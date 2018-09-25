Ravens' Javorius Allen: Adds two touchdowns against Broncos
Allen had six carries for just seven yards but had a rushing touchdown to go with three catches for 19 yards and another touchdown Sunday against the Broncos.
Once again, the efficiency was lacking but the opportunity -- particularly in the red zone -- was there for Allen. He has a rushing touchdown in every game this season and has seen no less than nine touches in any game. Still, he's averaging a poor 2.0 yards per carry -- a number inflated by his 4.3 YPC mark in Week 1. Allen remains a touchdown-dependent asset that has some utility in deeper PPR formats but Alex Collins will keep his rushing opportunities to a minimum.
More News
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Finds end zone again Thursday•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Five receptions Week 1•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Picks up 14 yards•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Not playing in Hall of Fame Game•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Set to work behind Collins•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Competing with Dixon•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...