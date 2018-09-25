Ravens' Javorius Allen: Adds two touchdowns against Broncos

Allen had six carries for just seven yards but had a rushing touchdown to go with three catches for 19 yards and another touchdown Sunday against the Broncos.

Once again, the efficiency was lacking but the opportunity -- particularly in the red zone -- was there for Allen. He has a rushing touchdown in every game this season and has seen no less than nine touches in any game. Still, he's averaging a poor 2.0 yards per carry -- a number inflated by his 4.3 YPC mark in Week 1. Allen remains a touchdown-dependent asset that has some utility in deeper PPR formats but Alex Collins will keep his rushing opportunities to a minimum.