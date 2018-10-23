Ravens' Javorius Allen: Another quiet outing
Allen had three carries for three yards and added three catches on three targets for 21 yards Sunday against the Saints.
Allen's effectiveness as a runner has been non-existent of late with all of four carries for four yards in his last two games. He has remained effective in the passing game, but his early-season value was mostly bolstered by his work near the goal line. In the last two games, the Ravens have turned to Alex Collins and even Lamar Jackson to punch it into the end zone. With Allen failing to get much traction on the ground between the 20s, the Ravens aren't finding much reason to give him carries near the goal line now, either. Allen and the Ravens will face the Panthers in Week 8.
