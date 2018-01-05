Ravens' Javorius Allen: Bounces back in 2017
Allen finished the season with 153 carries for 591 yards and four touchdowns to go with 46 catches for 250 yards on 60 targets.
Considering that Allen was a healthy scratch for the final five games of the 2016 season, 2017 was a resurgent year for the USC product. It took developments like injuries to Kenneth Dixon, Danny Woodhead, and Terrance West for Allen to get his shot again, but he performed ably when called upon. Alex Collins clearly took over the No. 1 role and eventually started seeing some passing-down snaps, but Allen still had a prominent role -- especially in the first half of the season. Looking ahead to 2018, it's difficult to bet on so many things falling in Allen's favor again. Dixon is primed to return, Collins has the starting role all-but locked up, and Woodhead remains under contract. 2018 will be Allen's contract year, but it's difficult to imagine him seeing the same role he did in 2017.
