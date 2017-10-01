Ravens' Javorius Allen: Brings in six receptions
Allen had six receptions for 37 yards Sunday and added a pair of carries for seven yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers.
Even with Terrance West's apparent tumble down the depth chart, Baltimore is still not ready to commit to Allen beyond being a third-down option. The recently acquired Alex Collins was Baltimore's featured back on run downs, taking nine carries for 82 yards. Still, Allen was effective as a pass catcher out of the backfield with six grabs, bringing his season total to 16. It's clear that Baltimore will continue to feed him targets, but unless Alex Collins' fumble issues put him in head coach John Harbaugh's dog house, carries may be hard to come by for Allen.
