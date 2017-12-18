Ravens' Javorius Allen: Burns clock in easy win
Allen took 13 carries for 70 yards and caught one of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.
Allen handled Baltimore's final 10 carries of the contest, serving as the back of choice once the team had a healthy lead and valued ball security over gaining yards. Alex Collins managed just 19 yards on 12 carries and 33 yards on five catches, but he's otherwise been fantastic in recent weeks, leaving no question about his status as the lead back. A Week 16 matchup with the Colts could shape up favorably for both Allen and Collins, as the Ravens will be heavily favored to win.
More News
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Two touchdowns in loss•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Limited role continues Sunday•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Scores on Monday night•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Limited to No. 3 role•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Heavily targeted Sunday•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Sees extended work in win•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.