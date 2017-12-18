Ravens' Javorius Allen: Burns clock in easy win

Allen took 13 carries for 70 yards and caught one of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.

Allen handled Baltimore's final 10 carries of the contest, serving as the back of choice once the team had a healthy lead and valued ball security over gaining yards. Alex Collins managed just 19 yards on 12 carries and 33 yards on five catches, but he's otherwise been fantastic in recent weeks, leaving no question about his status as the lead back. A Week 16 matchup with the Colts could shape up favorably for both Allen and Collins, as the Ravens will be heavily favored to win.