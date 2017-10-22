Ravens' Javorius Allen: Catches eight passes Sunday

Allen carried six times for 20 yards caught eight of his 11 targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings.

Meanwhile, fellow RB Alex Collins logged a team-high 10 carries for 30 yards. On a day where not much was clicking in the Baltimore offense, Allen was at least involved enough in the team's passing game to help out those in PPR formats. Look for more of the same Thursday against the Dolphins, especially if the Ravens' wideout corps continues to be shorthanded, as it was Sunday, with Mike Wallace (concussion), Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Breshad Perriman all banged up.