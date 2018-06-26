Ravens' Javorius Allen: Competing with Dixon

Allen needs to fend off competition from Kenneth Dixon, NFL.com's Michael Fabiano reports.

Reliable on passing downs but subpar as a runner, Allen is essentially the opposite of incumbent lead back Alex Collins. The wild card in the equation is Dixon, a 2016 fourth-round pick who came on strong in the second half of his rookie season but then missed all of 2017 with a torn meniscus, the second significant knee injury of his young career. Allen and Dixon will compete for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, though it's possible the latter could spell Collins on early downs while the former has a regular role on passing downs. There's also a decent chance the Ravens end up keeping an undrafted rookie in the backfield, as they don't have any veterans or draft picks beyond the aforementioned trio.

