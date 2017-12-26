Ravens' Javorius Allen: Effective in limited role Saturday
Allen had eight carries for 37 yards Saturday against the Colts and added a 10-yard reception in the contest.
Allen's workload was scaled back to an extent Saturday, but he was still effective with the opportunities he did get. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry, bumping his season average up to 3.7. Allen tends to see extended work in games where the Ravens seize control, so with Baltimore checking in as heavy home favorites against the Bengals in Week 17, he could see a workload similar to what he received against the Browns in Week 15.
