Ravens' Javorius Allen: Expected to receive start in Week 3

Allen is expected to start at running back Sunday for the Ravens in their Week 3 matchup with the Jaguars, NFL Network reports.

Though the team's starter for the first two weeks, Terrence West (calf), is dressing Sunday, his limited practice time in recent days will likely prompt coach John Harbaugh to restrict West's workload a bit, paving the way for Allen to see the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield. Even if West was entering Sunday in better health, there's a good chance that Allen would surpass him in touches, as was the case during the Ravens' first two games. Allen, who has amassed 172 total yards and a touchdown on the season, looks like a viable lineup option this week in most formats.