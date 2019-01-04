Ravens' Javorius Allen: Falls out of role in 2018

Allen finished the regular season with 41 carries for 110 yards and three scores while adding 35 catches on 43 targets for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

The fourth-year player started the year strong with four touchdowns in his first three games. Allen's effectiveness, particularly as a rusher, was always underwhelming as he never averaged more than 4.3 YPC in any game where he got multiple attempts. The team's late-season acquisition of Ty Montgomery, in addition to its activation of Kenneth Dixon off IR, effectively squeezed Allen out of the offense entirely. Allen was a healthy scratch the last two games and appears unlikely to be re-signed by the Ravens when he hits unrestricted free agency at season's end.

More News
Our Latest Stories