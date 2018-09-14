Ravens' Javorius Allen: Finds end zone again Thursday

Allen had six carries for eight yards and a touchdown Thursday against the Bengals and added five grabs for 36 yards on seven targets.

Game flow dictated Baltimore to go to the air after falling behind by 21 points early in the second quarter. That allowed Allen to see more playing time than usual, as he actually had an even snap split (42) with starter Alex Collins. Allen has actually played more snaps than Collins to this point in the season, but the game flow in both games have been abnormal with Baltimore opening a 40-point lead in the opener and having to play catch-up in Week 2. In closer games where Baltimore isn't forced to abandon the run, Allen figures to see his role reduced.