Ravens' Javorius Allen: Five receptions Week 1
Allen took four carries for 17 yards and added five receptions for 15 yards on six targets in Sunday's win over the Bills.
Allen actually had the most snaps of any Baltimore back Sunday, but his production was limited. He averaged under 3.0 yards per target and managed just 32 total yards on nine touches. He stands to see regular playing time on passing downs, but his high usage Sunday likely has more to do with the score and outcome than it does with him challenging Alex Collins for carries. Allen and the Ravens will take on the Bengals in Week 2.
