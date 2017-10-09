Ravens' Javorius Allen: Gets 21 carries in West's absence
Allen took 21 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown and added four catches for 12 yards on five targets in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Raiders.
In addition to his usual role on passing downs, Allen split early-down work with Alex Collins after Terrance West (calf) was knocked out of the game on the opening drive. Collins didn't draw any targets and finished with 55 yards on 12 carries, but he was more or less even with Allen in terms of carries until Baltimore's final two drives. The Baltimore backfield has been a mess to predict this season, but it will be quite a bit simpler if West isn't back for Week 6 against the Bears. In such a scenario, the Ravens likely would split carries between Collins and Allen, with the latter profiling as the more dependable fantasy option due to his locked-in role as the team's top pass-catching back.
