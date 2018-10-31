Ravens' Javorius Allen: Grabs touchdown pass

Allen caught three of five targets for 18 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 36-21 loss to Carolina.

Allen's main contribution came at the end of the third quarter when he slid out into the flat and then crossed back over the middle for a nine-yard touchdown reception, his second of the season to go along with three rushing touchdowns. It'll be interesting to see how the acquisition of former-Packer Ty Montgomery impacts Allen's role. Allen, though not a dynamic runner, ranks fourth on the team in catches and targets. Montgomery, himself, is a former receiver. Look for how those two split targets beginning Sunday against a Pittsburgh defense surrendering 265 opponent passing yards per game.