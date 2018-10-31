Ravens' Javorius Allen: Grabs touchdown pass
Allen caught three of five targets for 18 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 36-21 loss to Carolina.
Allen's main contribution came at the end of the third quarter when he slid out into the flat and then crossed back over the middle for a nine-yard touchdown reception, his second of the season to go along with three rushing touchdowns. It'll be interesting to see how the acquisition of former-Packer Ty Montgomery impacts Allen's role. Allen, though not a dynamic runner, ranks fourth on the team in catches and targets. Montgomery, himself, is a former receiver. Look for how those two split targets beginning Sunday against a Pittsburgh defense surrendering 265 opponent passing yards per game.
More News
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Another quiet outing•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Overshadowed by Collins, Edwards in Week 6•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Loses fumble in OT defeat•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Season-high 10 carries against Steelers•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Adds two touchdowns against Broncos•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Finds end zone again Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....