Ravens' Javorius Allen: Heavily targeted Sunday
Allen caught seven of eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Titans and added seven carries for 21 yards.
Alex Collins remains the lead back on standard downs, but Allen re-emerged as a go-to target out of the backfield on passing downs Sunday after making just one reception in his previous outing. Allen's seven receptions were one shy of tying a season-high and his touchdown grab was his first since Week 2. Baltimore is heading into the bye week and considering that Danny Woodhead could be healthy by the time the Ravens return to action, Allen could see a scaled-back role moving forward.
More News
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Sees extended work in win•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Catches eight passes Sunday•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Splits work in Week 6 loss•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Gets 21 carries in West's absence•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Brings in six receptions•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Shut down in London•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...