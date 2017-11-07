Ravens' Javorius Allen: Heavily targeted Sunday

Allen caught seven of eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Titans and added seven carries for 21 yards.

Alex Collins remains the lead back on standard downs, but Allen re-emerged as a go-to target out of the backfield on passing downs Sunday after making just one reception in his previous outing. Allen's seven receptions were one shy of tying a season-high and his touchdown grab was his first since Week 2. Baltimore is heading into the bye week and considering that Danny Woodhead could be healthy by the time the Ravens return to action, Allen could see a scaled-back role moving forward.