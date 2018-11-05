Ravens' Javorius Allen: Held to 14 yards on six touches
Allen took one carry for six yards and caught five passes for eight yards in a 23-16 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Ty Montgomery was inactive for his first game as a member of the Ravens, but he should be ready to push Allen for playing time on passing downs after a Week 10 bye. Allen has produced just 5.6 yards per catch this season and 6.3 per catch for his career, lacking the speed or elusiveness to take advantage of his reliable hands. The Ravens presumably hope to reduce his role over the final seven weeks of the season.
