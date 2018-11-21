Ravens' Javorius Allen: Held to two yards
Allen carried the ball once for a two-yard gain during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati.
Allen can't blame his uneventful day on the insertion of a run-first quarterback and sudden emergence of rookie Gus Edwards, but they certainly didn't help. Allen now has just six carries since Week 6. He had kept his value up as a receiver, with 14 catches in his previous four games, but that worth might be diluted if Jackson continues to play in place of Joe Flacco (hip). Allen's value is probably low as a runner no matter what, but keep an eye on the quarterback situation to see if Allen is likely to see a couple of passes come his way. Sunday brings a Raiders defense ranked 17th in opponent passing yards at 245 per game.
More News
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Held to 14 yards on six touches•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Grabs touchdown pass•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Another quiet outing•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Overshadowed by Collins, Edwards in Week 6•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Loses fumble in OT defeat•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Season-high 10 carries against Steelers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Week 12 streamers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback position has produced a lot of Fantasy points. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12