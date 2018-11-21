Ravens' Javorius Allen: Held to two yards

Allen carried the ball once for a two-yard gain during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati.

Allen can't blame his uneventful day on the insertion of a run-first quarterback and sudden emergence of rookie Gus Edwards, but they certainly didn't help. Allen now has just six carries since Week 6. He had kept his value up as a receiver, with 14 catches in his previous four games, but that worth might be diluted if Jackson continues to play in place of Joe Flacco (hip). Allen's value is probably low as a runner no matter what, but keep an eye on the quarterback situation to see if Allen is likely to see a couple of passes come his way. Sunday brings a Raiders defense ranked 17th in opponent passing yards at 245 per game.