Ravens' Javorius Allen: Leads Ravens in carries Sunday

Allen rushed 14 times for 66 yards and caught five of six targets for 35 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cleveland.

With Danny Woodhead (hamstring) out, Allen excelled in a pass-catching role Sunday while also leading the team in carries. Allen has now rushed for a respectable 137 yards on 35 totes (3.9 yards per attempt) the past two games. Terrance West projects to remain involved in the running game, but Allen's ability as both a rusher and receiver could make him the most valuable fantasy option from the Baltimore backfield in short order, especially in PPR settings.