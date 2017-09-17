Play

Ravens' Javorius Allen: Leads Ravens in carries Sunday

Allen rushed 14 times for 66 yards and caught five of six targets for 35 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cleveland.

With Danny Woodhead (hamstring) out, Allen excelled in a pass-catching role Sunday while also leading the team in carries. Allen has now rushed for a respectable 137 yards on 35 totes (3.9 yards per attempt) the past two games. Terrance West projects to remain involved in the running game, but Allen's ability as both a rusher and receiver could make him the most valuable fantasy option from the Baltimore backfield in short order, especially in PPR settings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories