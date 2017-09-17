Ravens' Javorius Allen: Leads Ravens in carries Sunday
Allen rushed 14 times for 66 yards and caught five of six targets for 35 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cleveland.
With Danny Woodhead (hamstring) out, Allen excelled in a pass-catching role Sunday while also leading the team in carries. Allen has now rushed for a respectable 137 yards on 35 totes (3.9 yards per attempt) the past two games. Terrance West projects to remain involved in the running game, but Allen's ability as both a rusher and receiver could make him the most valuable fantasy option from the Baltimore backfield in short order, especially in PPR settings.
More News
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...