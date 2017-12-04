Ravens' Javorius Allen: Limited role continues Sunday
Allen had seven carries for 22 yards to go with one catch for four yards in Sunday's win over the Lions.
Allen has been running better than the numbers may suggest, but there's no denying that his role has been scaled back considerably since Danny Woodhead returned from injury. In the last three games, Allen has a grand total of 18 touches on 38 offensive snaps. For context, Allen hadn't played less than 30 snaps in any game prior to Week 11 when Woodhead got back on the field. The Ravens' crowded running back situation has effectively left Allen as the third back in the pecking order, making it tough to justify holding a roster spot for him in most formats.
More News
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Scores on Monday night•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Limited to No. 3 role•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Heavily targeted Sunday•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Sees extended work in win•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Catches eight passes Sunday•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Splits work in Week 6 loss•
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...