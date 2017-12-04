Ravens' Javorius Allen: Limited role continues Sunday

Allen had seven carries for 22 yards to go with one catch for four yards in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Allen has been running better than the numbers may suggest, but there's no denying that his role has been scaled back considerably since Danny Woodhead returned from injury. In the last three games, Allen has a grand total of 18 touches on 38 offensive snaps. For context, Allen hadn't played less than 30 snaps in any game prior to Week 11 when Woodhead got back on the field. The Ravens' crowded running back situation has effectively left Allen as the third back in the pecking order, making it tough to justify holding a roster spot for him in most formats.