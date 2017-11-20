Ravens' Javorius Allen: Limited to No. 3 role

Allen had three carries for eight yards and caught his only target for a nine-yard gain in Sunday's 23-0 win over the packers.

With Alex Collins serving as the lead back and Danny Woodhead returning from injured reserve to handle passing downs, Allen was relegated to the No. 3 role. He entered the game as Baltimore's leader in carries, targets, receptions and scrimmage yards, but Allen is unlikely to surpass a handful of touches per week going forward unless Collins or Woodhead suffers an injury. This essentially is the role that Allen was expected to handle prior to the season, albeit with Terrance West (rather than Collins) acting as the lead back. West was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game, and his lack of special teams value likely will prevent him from challenging Allen for the No. 3 RB job.