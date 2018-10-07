Ravens' Javorius Allen: Loses fumble in OT defeat
Allen rushed eight times for 34 yards and caught six of eight targets for 44 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to Cleveland.
Fellow Ravens running back Alex Collins has been taking heat for fumbling issues recently, but it was Allen's turn to cough the ball up this time. While Allen finished with 14 touches to Collins' 13, Collins had 12 carries to Allen's eight. This split was representative of their usage all season, so a similar workload can be expected against the Titans in Week 6.
