Ravens' Javorius Allen: Making case for role
Allen has looked like the Ravens' best running back at training camp, making a case to have a role in the offense, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
A 2015 fourth-round pick who was a healthy scratch for much of last season, Allen was expected to find himself on the roster bubble before Kenneth Dixon (knee) suffered a likely season-ending injury. Allen now seems to have locked down a roster spot behind Terrance West and Danny Woodhead (hamstring), likely making the USC product the team's top backup for both early downs and passing downs. Allen's strong work in practice hasn't translated to the preseason box scores, as he's gained 61 yards on 18 carries (3.4 average) and 27 yards on six receptions (4.5 average) through two games. With Woodhead likely out for the third preseason game, Allen could have a major pass-catching role as part of the first-team offense.
