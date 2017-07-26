Ravens' Javorius Allen: Moves up depth chart
Allen moved up the depth chart due to the news that Kenneth Dixon (knee) will most most, if not all, of the upcoming season, Sarah Ellison of the Ravens' official website reports.
Terrance West and Danny Woodhead are still locked in atop the depth chart, leaving Allen to compete with recent addition Bobby Rainey and undrafted rookie Taquan Mizzell for the No. 3 role. While the 2015 fourth-round selection thus remains on the roster bubble, it may also be the case that an injury to West would thrust Allen into a starring role, considering Woodhead has never served as a high-volume rusher.
