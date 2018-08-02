Ravens' Javorius Allen: Not playing in Hall of Fame Game

Allen isn't in uniform for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Bears, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.

Lead runner Alex Collins and Kenneth Dixon (hamstring) also are sitting out, leaving the backfield to UDFAs Gus Edwards, Mark Thompson and De'Lance Turner. Once the first-team offense gets extended run during the preseason, expect Allen to work behind Collins while Dixon continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

