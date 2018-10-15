Ravens' Javorius Allen: Overshadowed by Collins, Edwards in Week 6

Allen finished with one yard on one carry and hauled in all three of his targets for 18 yards Sunday in the Ravens' 21-0 win over the Titans. He played 28 of the team's 75 offensive snaps (37 percent).

Allen is the Ravens' top pass-catching back and is averaging a career-worst 2.8 yards per carry this season, so it wasn't too surprising that he was largely phased out of the game script with Baltimore racing out to an early lead and turning in its most dominant defensive performance of the season. With the Ravens leaning heavily on the ground game to run out the clock in its resounding victory, Alex Collins (19 totes for 54 yards and two touchdowns) and third-stringer Gus Edwards (10 carries for 42 yards) both out-touched Allen by a wide margin. Despite the lack of usage Sunday, Allen could easily emerge as the favored backfield option Week 7 while opposing an explosive Saints offense that will likely give the Baltimore defense one of its toughest tests to date.