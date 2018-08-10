Ravens' Javorius Allen: Picks up 14 yards
Allen gained three yards on one carry and 11 yards on two receptions in Thursday's preseason game against the Rams.
Alex Collins got the start and took two carries for 26 yards, while Kenneth Dixon (undisclosed) was held out for a second straight week. There was some thought Dixon would challenge for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart and regular snaps on passing downs, but his inability to stay healthy may leave Allen without any serious competition for the job. The 26-year-old filled a similar role for most of 2015 and 2017, averaging 854 scrimmage yards, 45.5 catches and 4.5 touchdowns between the two seasons.
More News
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Not playing in Hall of Fame Game•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Set to work behind Collins•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Competing with Dixon•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Bounces back in 2017•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Effective in limited role Saturday•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Burns clock in easy win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...