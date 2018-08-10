Ravens' Javorius Allen: Picks up 14 yards

Allen gained three yards on one carry and 11 yards on two receptions in Thursday's preseason game against the Rams.

Alex Collins got the start and took two carries for 26 yards, while Kenneth Dixon (undisclosed) was held out for a second straight week. There was some thought Dixon would challenge for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart and regular snaps on passing downs, but his inability to stay healthy may leave Allen without any serious competition for the job. The 26-year-old filled a similar role for most of 2015 and 2017, averaging 854 scrimmage yards, 45.5 catches and 4.5 touchdowns between the two seasons.