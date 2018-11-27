Ravens' Javorius Allen: Role disappearing
Allen had a two-yard carry on his lone offensive snap in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Raiders.
Ty Montgomery seems to have taken Allen's role as the de facto pass-catching back out of the Baltimore backfield. The former Packer played 28 offensive snaps and had 11 touches from scrimmage compared to Allen's one snap. Allen now profiles as the No.4 back in the Baltimore offense when Alex Collins is active, and with Lamar Jackson absorbing a fair share of carries, there simply aren't enough touches to go around for the former USC Trojan.
