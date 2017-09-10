Ravens' Javorius Allen: Rushes for 71 yards

Allen carried the ball 21 times for 71 yards in Sunday's win over Cincinnati.

The Ravens leaned heavily on the run Sunday, totaling 42 team rushes to just 18 dropbacks. That looks like a sound plan, considering Joe Flacco is coming off of a back injury and looked ineffective early. Allen, entering his third year in the league, turned heads during training camp. He should continue to see opportunities to impress, as Terrence West cannot be expected to carry the full load, while veteran Danny Woodhead is more of a receiver than rusher.