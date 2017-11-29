Ravens' Javorius Allen: Scores on Monday night

Allen rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown on five carries and added a two-yard catch during Monday's 23-16 win over Houston.

Allen got some help from his teammates on a 10-yard score to tie things up early in the second quarter. He cut up the field and was stopped inside the 5-yard-line before a crowd of teammates helped push him in. It was just the second rushing score of the season for Allen. The third-year back has also hauled in two receiving scores, but those receiver-out-of-the-backfield opportunities are likely to go toward Danny Woodhead moving forward. Allen should get more touches than the typical No. 3 back in Baltimore's ball-control offense, but don't expect too much.