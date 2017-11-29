Ravens' Javorius Allen: Scores on Monday night
Allen rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown on five carries and added a two-yard catch during Monday's 23-16 win over Houston.
Allen got some help from his teammates on a 10-yard score to tie things up early in the second quarter. He cut up the field and was stopped inside the 5-yard-line before a crowd of teammates helped push him in. It was just the second rushing score of the season for Allen. The third-year back has also hauled in two receiving scores, but those receiver-out-of-the-backfield opportunities are likely to go toward Danny Woodhead moving forward. Allen should get more touches than the typical No. 3 back in Baltimore's ball-control offense, but don't expect too much.
More News
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Limited to No. 3 role•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Heavily targeted Sunday•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Sees extended work in win•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Catches eight passes Sunday•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Splits work in Week 6 loss•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Gets 21 carries in West's absence•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...