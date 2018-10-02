Ravens' Javorius Allen: Season-high 10 carries against Steelers

Allen had 10 carries for 30 yards and added two catches for 17 yards Sunday against the Steelers.

It was Allen's second-lowest snap count of the season and yet Allen saw his heaviest rushing workload of the year. He saw plenty of work after Alex Collins' costly goal-line fumble, but Allen's passing game work was scaled down a bit as well. Allen reliably plays roughly half of Baltimore's offensive snaps on a given week and that role stands to continue Sunday in Cleveland.