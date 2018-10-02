Ravens' Javorius Allen: Season-high 10 carries against Steelers
Allen had 10 carries for 30 yards and added two catches for 17 yards Sunday against the Steelers.
It was Allen's second-lowest snap count of the season and yet Allen saw his heaviest rushing workload of the year. He saw plenty of work after Alex Collins' costly goal-line fumble, but Allen's passing game work was scaled down a bit as well. Allen reliably plays roughly half of Baltimore's offensive snaps on a given week and that role stands to continue Sunday in Cleveland.
More News
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Adds two touchdowns against Broncos•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Finds end zone again Thursday•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Five receptions Week 1•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Picks up 14 yards•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Not playing in Hall of Fame Game•
-
Ravens' Javorius Allen: Set to work behind Collins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire in Week 5
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the latest waiver wire options heading into Week 5, and the Jaguars...
-
MNF Recap: Mahomes still special
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on the game and any other news you...