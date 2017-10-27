Ravens' Javorius Allen: Sees extended work in win

Allen rushed 17 times for 55 yards and brought in one of three targets for two yards in Thursday's 40-0 win over the Dolphins.

With Joe Flacco knocked out of the contest late in the first half with a concussion, Allen and backfield mate Alex Collins combined for 35 carries in support of backup Ryan Mallett. It was Allen's second-highest carry total of the season, and despite the extended action, he actually notched his second-lowest reception total as well. Given his body of work in the passing game, the latter development is likely an aberration. The 26-year-old tailback will look to build on Thursday's production against the Titans in Week 9.