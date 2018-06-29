Ravens' Javorius Allen: Set to work behind Collins

Allen currently slots in as the Ravens' No. 2 running back behind Alex Collins, Sarah Ellison of the team's official site reports.

While Collins' perch atop the team's projected depth chart appears solid, Allen could face a challenge for the No. 2 slot, with 2016 fourth-rounder Kenneth Dixon now healthy and poised to rejoin the Baltimore backfield. Allen's pass-catching ability increases his profile in PPR formats, but with Dixon back in the mix, Allen's path to added carries in the event of an injury to Collins is less clear. As a result, Allen's standing as the Ravens' perceived No. 2 back is deceptive, a notion supported by his average draft position, which is currently lower than Dixon's.