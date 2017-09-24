Ravens' Javorius Allen: Shut down in London

Allen gained 15 yards on eight carries and 13 yards on five receptions (six targets) in Sunday's 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London.

Allen led the Baltimore backfield with 13 touches, outpacing both Terrance West (six) and Alex Collins (nine), the latter of whom piled up work in garbage time. Collins did have a couple carries in the first quarter, while Allen didn't get a touch until the five-minute mark of the second frame. Though his role as the primary pass-catching back should remain secure while Danny Woodhead (hamstring) is sidelined, Allen seems to be stuck in a three-way timeshare for carries. The Baltimore backfield increasingly is shaping up as one that's best avoided.