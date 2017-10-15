Ravens' Javorius Allen: Splits work in Week 6 loss
Allen rushed 10 times for 49 yards and added three catches for 17 yards on four targets in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bears.
Allen and Alex Collins saw a near-even split with Terrance West (calf) sitting, as Collins got 15 carries without a target. It's tough to project how touches in Baltimore's backfield will break down from week to week, but it's apparent that Allen possesses the best receiving chops out of the team's options at running back. Given how poorly quarterback Joe Flacco has performed so far, it's probably best for fantasy owners to avoid Ravens players altogether if they can help it.
