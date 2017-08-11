Ravens' Javorius Allen: Starts preseason slow

Allen had eight carries for 21 yards and caught each of his three targets for another 11 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington.

Allen entered the game midway through the first quarter and played deep into the second quarter, working behind Terrance West but ahead of Taquan Mizzell and Bobby Rainey. Kenneth Dixon's (knee) expected season-long absence makes Allen a good bet to crack the final roster, but the No. 3 running back job is unlikely to come with more than a handful of touches per game, if that, so long as West and Danny Woodhead are healthy. Allen has some deep-league appeal because he's capable of serving as the top backup for both West's rushing role and Woodhead's pass-catching role.