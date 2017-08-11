Ravens' Javorius Allen: Starts preseason slow
Allen had eight carries for 21 yards and caught each of his three targets for another 11 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington.
Allen entered the game midway through the first quarter and played deep into the second quarter, working behind Terrance West but ahead of Taquan Mizzell and Bobby Rainey. Kenneth Dixon's (knee) expected season-long absence makes Allen a good bet to crack the final roster, but the No. 3 running back job is unlikely to come with more than a handful of touches per game, if that, so long as West and Danny Woodhead are healthy. Allen has some deep-league appeal because he's capable of serving as the top backup for both West's rushing role and Woodhead's pass-catching role.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...